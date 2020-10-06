INDIANAPOLIS — The Purdue University Board of Trustees on Friday (Oct. 2) granted approval to plan, finance, construct and award construction contracts for the Wildlife Area Animal Care Building.
The project will include the construction of a new, approximately 4,750-square-foot facility consisting of laboratory space and animal care rooms for learning and research. It will increase the number of animal care rooms from four to six to meet student learning needs and enhance grant-funded research opportunities.
The new building will replace the existing Animal Care Facility in the Purdue Wildlife Area, located at 8000 State Road 26 in West Lafayette. The west portion of the existing facility was constructed in 1974, while the east portion was constructed in 1993.
“This new facility will meet the strict federal guidelines for animal care and will allow Purdue to remain competitive when applying for federal research funding,” said Michael B. Cline, senior vice president for administrative operations. “The cost of building a new facility is considered to be a better long-term value compared to the renovation of the current building, which would have required the construction of additional space, modifications to the building layout, and updates to the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system.”
Construction is expected to start in April 2021 with completion in January 2022. The estimated total cost of the project is $2.7 million.