WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University announced Monday (March 22) that fans will be permitted at certain spring outdoor athletics events on the West Lafayette campus in compliance with university and county health guidelines. In addition, a select number of students will be allowed to attend the 64th running of the Purdue Grand Prix, the annual student-run go-kart race dubbed the “Greatest Spectacle in College Racing,” scheduled for April 24.
“The cooperation and leadership of our students continues to be the reason we are able to operate as openly as any institution our size and the reason we are now able to take this next step in our journey toward more normal operations,” said Purdue President Mitch Daniels. “Spring events always bring great energy to our campus community. We anticipate a lot of interest and excitement around these outdoor events and know our faculty, staff, students and any visiting community members will continue to work hard to protect Purdue by protecting themselves, each other and the community.”
Purdue will allow 50% occupancy, including campus and community members, at home games for baseball and softball, beginning Friday (March 26), with contests at Alexander Field and Bittinger Stadium, respectively. All fan seating will be in the outdoor seating areas. Due to operational needs, suites will not be available for use at baseball and softball. The Purdue women’s soccer game vs. Indiana on April 3 will be limited to guests of players and coaches only because of capacity limitations.
Taking into account the attendance needs for team, coaches, staff and team guests, available tickets per game are expected to be:
Alexander Field (baseball): Approximately 500 tickets per game.
Bittinger Stadium (softball): Approximately 200 tickets per game.
All attendees will be required to have a ticket and follow the Protect Purdue guidelines, including social distancing wherever possible and wearing a mask at all times except when actively eating or drinking.
Purdue Athletics will offer complimentarily admission to the home softball and baseball events scheduled for March 26-28. Ticket prices for the 2021 baseball and softball contests thereafter will be $5 for all non-student fans 13 and older, while Purdue University students and fans 12 and under will be free but still need a ticket to enter.
For schedule and ticket information, please visit PurdueSports.com.
Information regarding scheduling and student ticketing for Purdue Grand Prix will be announced in early April.