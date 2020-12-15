WEST LAFAYETTE — In-person commencement will return in May 2021 at Purdue University, which announced Monday (Dec. 14) that it will hold the Spring ’21 commencement at Ross-Ade Stadium, allowing graduates to share the special experience safely with family and friends. The in-person event for undergraduate and professional candidates will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 15.
“We have all been disappointed that in-person commencements were impossible in 2020,” Purdue President Mitch Daniels said. “We created the best virtual commencement ceremonies among our peers, but it isn’t the same as celebrating this important milestone in person. I know our team is hard at work to make a Ross-Ade ceremony memorable for everyone involved. When it is safe to get back to Elliott Hall, we will.”
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Purdue held its May, August and December commencement ceremonies virtually. In a typical spring the university would hold six ceremonies, virtually unique among large universities, with each student’s name called as they walk across the Elliott Hall stage. The move to the university’s football stadium allows for a safe in-person experience that will follow any and all public health and Purdue safety protocols.
Graduates will receive their diploma and cover in person as they check in for the ceremony.
Names will be shown on the vast new stadium video boards before the ceremony and during the procession.
The ceremony is for undergraduate and professional candidates only.
The Graduate School will host master’s and doctoral degree commencement programming with details to be announced.
“We want everyone to have this chance to safely celebrate and commemorate their time on campus and are working on making this as memorable as possible,” said Chris Pass, senior assistant registrar.
The event will be held in accordance with Protect Purdue guidelines. Any specific health and safety information will be communicated closer to the ceremony. Graduates will receive a to-be-determined number of tickets to distribute and the Purdue Athletic Ticket Office will assist with seating.