WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University will conduct a public hearing on June 1 on proposed tuition and fees to be paid by students attending the university’s West Lafayette, Purdue Fort Wayne and Purdue Northwest campuses during the 2021-22 and 2022-23 academic years.
The proposal calls for the following:
West Lafayette campus
No tuition increase in 2021-22 and 2022-23.
Effective in 2021-22,
- International Student fee increase of $10 per semester.
- Professional Flight program fees increase 16% on average.
Effective in In 2022-23,
- Professional Flight program fees increase 3% on average.
- Doctor of Veterinary Medicine program fees increase of $1,500 per semester for students first enrolled in the program in Fall 2022 or after.
- Doctor of Pharmacy program fees increase of $488 per semester (net of the retirement of an existing fee) for students first enrolled in the program in Fall 2022 or after.
- New program fee of $750 per semester in master’s degree program in Speech-Language Pathology for students first enrolled in the program in Fall 2022 or after.
- New program fee of $1,500 per semester for master’s degree in Athletic Training program.
Regional campuses
1.45% per year tuition increase for each of Purdue Fort Wayne and Purdue Northwest.
Effective in 2021-22,
- Purdue Northwest International Student fee increase of $105 per semester.
- New Purdue Northwest Late Graduation Deadline fee for Graduate Students of $150, consistent with the West Lafayette campus.
On the West Lafayette campus, Professional Flight program fee increases will be used to offset increased costs associated with aviation operations. New or increased fees for four health-related graduate programs will be used to support clinical instruction needs and curricular costs in those programs resulting from updated accreditation requirements. The increases at the Fort Wayne and Northwest campuses will be used to fund the operating budget, including faculty and staff salaries and benefits, scholarships, supplies, services and repair and rehabilitation.
The public hearing will begin at 10 a.m. EDT (9 a.m. CDT) in Room 326 of Stewart Center on the West Lafayette campus. A video-conference connection is available upon request by contacting Rita Jackson at 765-494-9706 or rita@purdue.edu. A summary of the fee proposal is available online.
The public will have a chance to comment during the meeting. Those wishing to speak during the hearing should notify the Office of the Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer in advance at 765-494-9705 or via email at evpt@purdue.edu. Each speaker will be scheduled in the order they register and allotted three minutes to make comments during the hearing. Written comments also may be submitted via email or sent to the Office of the Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer, Hovde Hall, 610 Purdue Mall, West Lafayette, IN 47907.
Anyone wanting to offer testimony at one of the statewide campuses should contact that campus for directions to the videoconference location. Those locations are:
Purdue Northwest – Hammond Campus: Lawshe Hall, Room 131.
Purdue Northwest – Westville Campus: Dworkin Student Services & Activities Complex (DSAC), Room 1113.
Purdue Fort Wayne – Science Building, Room 176.
The Purdue Board of Trustees will review comments from the hearing and vote on the tuition and fee proposals at its next stated meeting on June 11, 2021.