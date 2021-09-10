WEST LAFAYETTE — More than 80 Purdue University students are receiving disciplinary action for allegedly failing to comply with the school’s “Protect Purdue” surveillance testing requirements after a prior warning.
Meanwhile, 214 Purdue employees have received an initial written warning that they are in non-compliance for failing to participate in required surveillance testing.
University officials said in a press release Sept. 10 that a vast majority of students have complied by either uploading their vaccine status or taking part in regular (sometimes weekly) surveillance testing.
Officials said that at the start of the fall semester, more than 700 students were not in compliance with the Protect Purdue initiative, but ongoing communication with those students resulted in a majority of them uploading their vaccine documentation or participating in the surveillance testing.
Three weeks into the new academic year, only 84 students have done neither after having been issued a warning to do so. Those students, according to Jay Akridge, Purdue provost and executive vice president for academic affairs and diversity, have been notified by email and phone that they remain in non-compliance for failing to complete their required test.
A third violation, he said, will result in suspension. The Office of the Dean of Students is handling all student violations.
“Before the start of the fall semester, students were given the choice to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and upload that documentation status to the Purdue vaccination portal or to participate in routine surveillance testing, which could be as frequently as weekly,” Akridge said. “With the vast majority of Purdue students complying with Protect Purdue by being fully vaccinated or participating in regular surveillance testing, the number not in compliance is expected to fall as students are successfully contacted”
A staff member who is not compliant is subject to disciplinary action up to and including termination. All employees who are not vaccinated against COVID-19, with the exception of those working 100% remote, must participate in regular surveillance testing, university officials said.
“As this pandemic persists, we have a shared responsibility to do our part in taking the necessary steps to protect ourselves, others and the community – and that means getting the vaccine and verifying that status or participating in campus COVID-19 testing,” Akridge said. “That choice was made clear for our students, faculty and staff through the tenets of the Protect Purdue Pledge, and that choice came with consequences that have been clearly communicated to our entire Boilermaker community.”
Three weeks into the new academic year, more than 82% of the Purdue campus community is verified as fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while overall testing this fall shows an overall positivity rate of just 1.51%, according to the Protect Purdue COVID-19 Dashboard.