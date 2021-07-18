REYNOLDS — Kayla Bennington’s childhood dream came true Saturday night at the White County 4-H Fair.
Bennington, 20, of Monticello, was crowned Miss White County 2021 in front of a boisterous crowd at the White County Fairgrounds in Reynolds. She is the daughter of Kent Bennington and Kelly Dold and is a 2019 graduate of Twin Lakes High School.
“There are no words to describe how I feel right now,” Bennington said. “I have been working so hard for this. This has been a dream of mine since I was little girl. I remember when I was out there (in the crowd) watching this. To actually have a crown on my head now and to be named the 2021 Miss White County is something I will never be able to put into words.”
Bennington succeeds Emily Jones, who was crowned Miss White County in 2019 – the last time the pageant took place. There was no pageant in 2020 due to the COVID-19 health emergency.
Allison Hunt, of Monticello, was chosen first runner-up while Schelby Clothier, of Chalmers, was selected second runner-up. Madicyn Tribbett, of Monticello, was tabbed Miss Congeniality. McKenna Wilson, of Monticello, was chosen Junior Miss White County 2021.
Winning the Little Miss title was Auden Minnicus, of Brookston. First runner-up went to Tori Cooper, of Wolcott. Charles Ellspermann, of Idaville, was chosen Little Mister.
Bennington currently attends Purdue University, where she is studying elementary education. She said she’s ready for the Miss White County experience.
“I can’t wait to get out there and meet more of the community and experience White County in a way I’ve never experienced it before,” Bennington said. “I’m already experiencing the fair like I never have before. Typically, when I come here, I’m in the pig barn. I go to the show arena and that’s about it.”
Bennington will now represent White County at the Indiana State Fair Queen Contest in January 2022, as well as volunteer and travel to events during her reigning year.