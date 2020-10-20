WEST LAFAYETTE — As Purdue continues to improve multi-use paths and bike lanes in and around campus, the University’s police department will begin a targeted enforcement program aimed at getting cyclists and users of electric and motor-powered vehicles (EMPVs) to obey state traffic laws and University parking and traffic regulations.
During the last half of October, uniformed Purdue police officers on bike patrol will begin targeted enforcement in high traffic areas where complaints about EMPV and bicycle operators violating laws and University regulations have been reported. Purdue’s police department has nine newly certified bike officers who work both day and night shifts.
“Some of these officers will be working targeted enforcement projects along the Third Street corridor and our sidewalks, and bike and multi-use paths on north academic campus” said Purdue Police chief John Cox.
Cox said that officer Trent Young, PUPD’s full-time certified bike officer, has been working along the new Third Street pedestrian, EMPV and bike corridor, and on north academic campus since mid-August, educating cyclists and users of EMPV devices on Purdue’s parking and traffic regulations and Indiana’s motor vehicle laws pertaining to EMPV and bicycle use on public roadways.
“Even though we have been out since mid-August working to educate our cycling and EMPV operators, we are still getting complaints about reckless behaviors such as speeding and disregarding stop signs and automatic signals,” Cox said.
The targeted enforcement will focus on congested areas where pedestrians, bicycles and EMPVs mix. The most common complaint is speeding. Cyclists and users of EMPVs need to know that the speed limit on our cycle and multi-use paths across campus is 15 mph per University parking and traffic regulations, Cox said.