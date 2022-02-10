WEST LAFAYETTE — After nearly 100 years of ownership, Purdue University has given up full control of its public radio station.
University officials said Feb. 10 they have finalized an asset purchase agreement that will hand WBAA AM/FM over to Metropolitan Indianapolis Public Media (MIPM).
Purdue announced on July 1 the intent to partner with WFYI/MIPM to ensure the future of WBAA radio, continuing the WBAA mission of local news, increased student internship opportunities and enhanced public service offerings.
“We are pleased to reach this milestone as we work to ensure a bright future for WBAA radio, its listeners and our students,” R. Ethan Braden, Purdue senior vice president for marketing and communications, said in a statement. “We are excited about the preservation of public radio from Purdue and the enhancements that will come through this partnership with MIPM and WFYI.”
MIPM currently operates WFYI public broadcasting in central Indiana and has jointly filed paperwork for the license transfer with the Federal Communications Commission, which typically takes 30-60 days to respond.
The organizations expect the closing date for the license transfer to occur in late spring.
As a condition of the transfer, WBAA will maintain its call letters, its heritage and its physical presence in Greater Lafayette. Local news and reporting, NPR and global news, and classical music — mainstays of WBAA’s current lineup – will continue to be aired on WBAA-AM and WBAA-FM and its digital frequencies.
“Our full team is excited to serve the Greater Lafayette community, carry on the meaningful legacy of WBAA, and discover ways to deepen services to both this new part of our listenership and our longtime audience members,” stated Greg Petrowich, president and CEO of WFYI/MIPM.
The asset purchase agreement calls for:
- WFYI/MIPM to assume operations and management of WBAA radio AM and FM as of the closing date of the purchase, to be determined following FCC approval.
- WFYI/MIPM to provide to Purdue University underwriting credit of $700,000 for announcements on WFYI’s network of stations over a 10-year period.
- WFYI/MIPM to provide no less than $300,000 worth of paid student internships at the combined stations, to include expanded learning and development opportunities in positions spanning broadcasting, digital media, sales and marketing and more.
- WFYI/MIPM to gain ownership of equipment needed to operate the radio station at the current studio in Elliott Hall of Music on Purdue’s campus and at transmitter sites in Tippecanoe County owned by Purdue and Purdue Research Foundation.
- Purdue to provide an investment to WFYI/MIPM of $250,000 per year for the first two years of the agreement to offset some initial operating costs.
- Purdue to retain ownership and maintenance of the physical structures, including radio towers for both AM and FM transmission located on Purdue and Purdue Research Foundation land, and studio space in Elliott Hall of Music, and for which WFYI/MIPM will pay a nominal annual license fee.
Other aspects of the transfer are:
- Four current employees of WBAA radio AM and FM will transition to full-time employment with WFYI/MIPM.
- Donors who retain WBAA membership and who donate at least $60 annually will receive a complimentary WFYI Passport membership (including access to a robust video streaming library of PBS and local programs) as part of the transition, an added membership perk for WFYI members that is not currently available for WBAA members.
- Current WBAA program and underwriting partners will gain access to a broader listenership via shared programming that will also air on WFYI stations.
WBAA-AM received its broadcast license on April 4, 1922. It is Indiana’s longest continuously operating radio station, one of several AM stations signed on by land-grant schools in the early days of radio, according to the Federal Communications Commission.
WBAA-FM began broadcasting in 1993 while WFYI celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2021.