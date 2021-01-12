WEST LAFAYETTE – Purdue University Convocations will present world-class artistic performances directly to people in the comfort of their own homes. The next installment will be master illusionist Scott Silven’s new natively-online production, “The Journey,” set for Jan. 26-31 at various times. Performance schedule specifics are available here.
“The Journey” marks a return to Purdue for Silven, the mercurial Scottish artist who dazzled audiences at Purdue in February 2018 with the exclusive limited engagement “At The Illusionist’s Table,” which was presented at the John Purdue Room in Marriott Hall. “The Journey” is Silven’s remarkable new interactive experience that explores one’s own sense of home, connection, and the power of place to transform. With a maximum of 30 participants per performance, join for a virtual experience like no other, interact with Scott directly, and help shape the evening’s events.
Purdue Convocations also came on board early with this production to serve as a commissioning partner of the work, thanks to the generous supporters of Convocations’ Innovative Performance Initiative. Convocations joined a short list of presenting organizations around the world that also came on board as commissioning partners: The Momentary, The Broad Stage, Hong Kong Arts Festival, Virginia Arts Festival, Arizona Arts Live, Traverse Theatre, Utah Presents and the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts.
Hailed as an international phenomenon, “The Journey” has received rave reviews from The New York Times, Los Angeles Times and others. View this video for more information about the performance and testimonials from a few Friends of Convocations who have already experienced this production.
Tickets for performances are available at the Stewart Center box office at 765-494-3933 or 800-914-SHOW or online at www.convocations.org. More information on how to become a Friend of Convocations is available here.
Initiated in 1902, Purdue Convocations was one of the first professional performing arts presenters in the United States. Each year, Convocations offers the region 30-40 performances of widely varying genres: Broadway-style shows, theater, dance, children’s theater, world music, jazz and chamber music, along with rock, pop, country and comedy attractions. With a vision for connecting artists and audiences in artistic dialogue and for drawing in academic discourse, Purdue Convocations aims to promote frequent exposure to and familiarity with human cultural expression in a multitude of forms and media.