LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Public comments are sought regarding historic preservation projects tentatively expected to receive federal financial assistance through the U.S. Department of Interior’s National Park Service Historic Preservation Fund (HPF) program for FY 2021.
The DNR Division of Historic Preservation & Archaeology (DHPA), which administers the program for the state, asks that those who wish to be a consulting party or provide public comments for any of the proposed projects contact the DHPA by May 10.
These tentative projects are anticipated to begin this spring and be completed by June 30, 2022.
The HPF subgrant program assists publicly owned or private not-for-profit properties that are listed in the National Register of Historic Places by providing grant money for preservation and rehabilitation activities. The purpose of these projects is to repair, preserve, and rehabilitate the respective property in ways that are historically appropriate and sensitive, and that maintain or enhance the viability and integrity of the resource.
An investment of HPF money means the projects are considered a federal undertaking; therefore, consulting parties can comment on the project under the National Historic Preservation Act. The proposed scope of work has been reviewed by DHPA and determined to meet the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards and Guidelines for Historic properties, meaning they will have no adverse effect on historic properties.
Public comments or requests to be a consulting party should be sent to Indiana DHPA, Attention HPF Grant Staff, 402 W. Washington St., Room W274, Indianapolis, IN 46204, or emailed to mvanaman@dnr.IN.gov. Those seeking to be a consulting party should specify the respective project, so that DHPA can provide them with the respective scope of work, maps, and photographs for review.
Proposed Local Rehabilitation Projects
Lafayette (Tippecanoe County): A grant to the St. James Lutheran Church and School will assist with exterior rehabilitation and preservation of the St. James Lutheran School.