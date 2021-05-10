WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Livestock producers can get firsthand tips on how to incorporate management-intensive grazing techniques during two-day seminars in June that will run in both northern and southern Indiana.
The Indiana Grazing School “Making A Difference with Improved Grazing Systems” programs will cover topics on best management practices, including plant growth and development, soil fertility, forage identification, rotational grazing, animal nutrition, paddock and watering system design, fencing and pasture record keeping.
The school will run from 1-6 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. Trainings will be held at two locations:
June 4-5 at the Southern Indiana Purdue Agricultural Center (SIPAC), 11371 E. Purdue Farm Road in Dubois.
June 11-12 at Dave Wagner Farm, 291 E. 700 S. in Cutler.
The course will include pasture walks and field tours to provide hands-on opportunities, identify forage and weed species, explore fencing and watering options, and demonstrate rotational grazing concepts. There will also be small group discussions with seminar experts and fellow program participants.
The fee is $75, which covers management tools, materials, a Saturday meal and refreshments. Additional individuals from the same operation are permitted at a cost of $50, but materials and management tools will not be included.
Preferred online registration is available at the following: Southern Indiana (SIPAC location), or Northern Indiana (Cutler location), with phone registration available at 812-678-4427. The registration deadline is May 24, and the event will be held rain or shine.
The schools are hosted by the Indiana Forage Council in partnership with Purdue Extension, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, and the North Central Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education program. Events are partially funded by the Indiana Livestock Promotion grant from the Indiana State Department of Agriculture.