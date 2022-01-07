WEST LAFAYETTE — The Purdue University parking lot located directly east of the Wood Street Parking Garage along Pierce Street is set to become a public pay lot on or after Jan. 11.
“The parking lot has been used for university faculty, staff and student permit parking for a number of years,” said Keene Red Elk, director of logistics. “As we continuously evaluate parking demand and supply on and near campus, we determined that the best use of this lot going forward is to convert it to a nonpermitted, 24/7 pay-to-park lot.”
Motorists will enter the lot and park in an available space. Drivers will then go to the kiosk on the north end of the lot, select the amount of desired parking time and then pay for the selected time. A ticket will print after paying for time at the kiosk, and the driver must then visibly place it on the dash of their vehicle for parking enforcement.
The automated lot will accept Visa, MasterCard, Discover and American Express debit or credit cards as payment methods. Parking rates are as follows:
- 0-2 hours, $5
- 2-4 hours, $7
- 4-6 hours, $9
- 6-8 hours, $11
- 8-12 hours, $14
- 12-24 hours, $18
All motorists should pull into parking spaces so the rear license plate faces the drive lane. Owners are subject to receiving a parking citation if their vehicle is backed into a parking space, time is not purchased or paid time has expired, or if a vehicle is parked in an area other than a designated space.
Questions may be directed to Purdue Parking and Transportation Services between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 765-494-9497 or parking@purdue.edu.