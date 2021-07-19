LAFAYETTE — The Tippecanoe County 4-H Fair has a newly crowned queen after the 62nd annual pageant July 17.
The 2021 Miss Tippecanoe County 4-H Fair Queen is Amanda Ann Pendleton, who was also crowned Miss Congeniality, which is selected by the queen contestants.
Pendleton is the daughter of Kevin and Rhonda Pendleton, of Wea Township. She is a 2021 graduate of McCutcheon High School and will be a freshman at Purdue University, majoring in agribusiness with a minor in crop science.
Pendleton’s career goals are to work on her family's grain farm as well as working side by side with her dad in his crop insurance business.
A 10-year 4-H member, she is active in young life, junior leaders, and christ united methodist church. During high school, Pendleton participated on the McCutcheon Dance Team, tennis team, FFA, Student Council, FCA, National Honor Society, livestock judging, and was an IHSAA representative.
Pendleton has received the grant's House Service Award, Rotarian Award, David Ellison Mental Attitude Award, and the Greenhand and Chapter Degree for FFA.
Chosen as Tippecanoe County Princess First Runner-up 2021 was Kaycee Kay Baird. She is the daughter of Drs. Nickie and Debra Baird, of Wayne Township. A 2020 graduate of Faith Christian School, Baird will be a sophomore at Purdue University this fall, majoring in biomedical engineering and linguistics.
Selected as Tippecanoe County Princess Second Runner-up 2021 was Kaitlyn Colleen Alkire. She is the daughter of Shawn And Brenda Alkire, of Sheffield Township. Alkire will be a sophomore at Ivy Tech in the fall, majoring in agribusiness.
In addition to the queen and her court, other contestants this year were Tehya Michelle Logan, Sarah Willoughby, Kaylee Alynn Hedden, Dru Anna Blume and Emily Rose Cline.
Pendleton was crowned by 2020 queen Lindsey Kay Guinn.
“Participating in the pageant is a 4-H growth experience,” said Layne Reichart, Tippecanoe Queen Pageant Committee chair. “Pageant contestants learn valuable life skills, such as interviewing and public speaking, and develop friendships through the series of workshops in the months prior to the pageant. The pageant is a valuable growth and development opportunity, much like an additional 4-H project and requires a substantial investment of time to participate.”
Pendleton will reign over the 2021 Tippecanoe County Fair, which runs through July 24.