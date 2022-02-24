LAFAYETTE — The Wabash River Enhancement Corporation (WREC) will have an in-person public open house to present draft plans for recently completed schematic design and engineering planning for the Tippecanoe County section of the regional Wabash River Greenway Corridor Master Plan.
The open house will be 5-7 p.m. March 3 at the West Lafayette Wellness Center's MAC Gym, 1101 Kalberer Road, West Lafayette.
The event is to inform and solicit input from future users and patrons of the greenway and will include time for independent plan review, conversation with project planners and leadership, as well as a summary presentation about the overall regional plan’s current status. Participants will have several opportunities to provide comments in a variety of formats. The schematic design and engineering work for the Tippecanoe County section of the regional plan builds off of WREC’s existing conceptual Wabash River Greenway Corridor Master Plan for Tippecanoe County completed in 2010.
A video discussing the project in more detail and including appearances by local leaders is available on the project website, www.wabashrivergreenway.com.
WREC launched a regional planning effort to develop the Wabash River Greenway Corridor Master Plan in June 2020, and the planning process anticipated to be completed in the spring 2022 with the release of the regional Wabash River Greenway Corridor Master Plan report.
This plan will lay the groundwork for a greenway and other trail facilities along a 90-mile, five-county section of the Wabash River corridor, offering recreational, historical and cultural experiences. The development of the Wabash River Greenway and associated amenities will encourage economic development, improve water quality, and celebrate local history and culture. The trail system will also a foster healthy, active lifestyle to improve the health of Indiana residents, and develop a quality, outdoor experience that will help attract visitors and retain local talent.
When completed, the Greenway will weave through the Wabash Heartland Innovation Network (WHIN) river corridor counties of Cass, Carroll, Tippecanoe, Warren and Fountain, and connect to the surrounding WHIN counties of Benton, Clinton, Montgomery, Pulaski and White via Resource Amenity Corridors utilizing existing river tributaries, roadways, existing, and, or planned trails, and utility corridors extending out from the Greenway.
Support for the Wabash River Greenway Corridor Master Plan Development Project is provided by the Wabash Heartland Innovation Network and North Central Health Services.
To learn more about the project and how you can participate, visit the project website at www.wabashrivergreenway.com.