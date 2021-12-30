DELPHI — One man was killed and another injured Dec. 29 in a head-on collision on Old State Route 25.
According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Chester Clark, 46, Delphi, was pronounced dead the scene after his 2000 Chevrolet Camaro was struck head-on by a 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee sport utility vehicle driven by Joshua Freshour, 24, of Idaville.
According to a press release from Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby, the crash occurred around 6:54 p.m. Dec. 29 when Carroll County EMS received a 911 call of an accident on Old State Road 25, about one-quarter mile southwest of Delphi.
The sheriff stated that it appears Freshour was driving south and Clark was headed north along the same stretch of highway when Freshour’s vehicle traveled across the center line of the road and into Clark’s path.
Freshour was transported to a Lafayette hospital, where he remained hospitalized as of Dec. 30, with unknown injuries that deputies believe are not life-threatening. Police also do not know if Freshour was wearing a seat belt.
Clark was found to be seat belted in his car but unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene by Carroll County Coroner Kristin Enoch.
Police said they suspect alcohol and drugs to be a factor in the crash, adding that an initial blood test conducted on Freshour at the hospital indicated his blood alcohol content measured at .29%, more than three times the legal Indiana limit.
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police continue to investigate the crash. Once the investigation and toxicology results are obtained, a final report will be filed with Carroll County Prosecuting Attorney Nicholas McLeland for review of possible criminal charges.