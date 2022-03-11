WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue University and American Structurepoint, an architectural/engineering consulting firm, have earned a national award for exceptional engineering excellence for the Newman Road underpass project in West Lafayette.
The National Recognition Award is from the American Council of Engineering Companies’ (ACEC) 2022 Engineering Excellence Awards competition. Purdue and American Structurepoint are being recognized for the project team’s design solution that enhanced access and public safety along the Newman Road corridor, which includes a new railroad bridge underpass.
Purdue and American Structurepoint collaborated with the city of West Lafayette, the Indiana Department of Transportation, and the Purdue Research Foundation on the $12.5 million project, completed in November 2020. The project improved access to the growing Discovery Park District at Purdue, where high-tech aerospace and defense research and development occurs. The project also enhanced public safety and provided additional opportunity for job growth and economic development in the district.
"We are a proud delivery partner on this nationally recognized project," said Jay Wasson, associate vice president of physical facilities at Purdue. "With the nearby expansion of national security and defense research facilities, this transformational Newman Road corridor project provides for safe and reliable access, supporting continued growth and economic development opportunities for the greater Purdue community."
Rick Conner, president of American Structurepoint, said, “American Structurepoint is honored to share thisrecognition with Purdue. The Newman Road project is another example of how American Structurepoint is committed to improving the quality of life for the communities we serve.
“At American Structurepoint, we are especially grateful for the opportunity to showcase our innovative engineering solutions and for the opportunity to engage with Purdue students and staff to make the Discovery Park District a safer, more accessible area where aerospace research and development can continue to grow and thrive.”
The project replaced a one-lane, 100-year-old railroad underpass on Newman Road with a modern bridge structure. American Structurepoint engineers used an innovative bridge-slide technique to erect and install the new bridge structure. The railroad was temporarily closed for 106 hours while the bridge slide occurred. The project’s design completely reconstructed and widened Newman Road from Indiana 26 to Benson Road. The Indiana 26 and Newman Road intersection was converted to a dual-lane roundabout to improve traffic flow, and the project was complete with a new lighted, multi-use path for pedestrians and bicyclists, which improved the quality of life for West Lafayette residents.
The project received an honor award from the ACEC Indiana chapter in December 2021.