WEST LAFAYETTE — Newman Road, just west of U.S. 231 and State Road 26, will reopen on or after Friday morning (Nov. 13)after being closed since March for construction work. The $12.5 million project added many features to the section of Newman Road between State Road 26 and Allison Road that help enhance safety and access.
In July, a newly constructed roundabout opened at the State Road 26 and Newman Road intersection, and installation of a new railroad bridge was completed in August.
A widened roadway allows for two-way traffic, and the lowering of the roadway allows larger, heavier trucks to pass under the railroad bridge. The addition of a lighted multi-use path for pedestrians and bicyclists completes the project.
“Safety and access have been the focus of this project from the very beginning, and the value this project provides to the area both now and in the future is enormous,” said Jay Wasson, associate vice president for Purdue Physical Facilities. “Through our partnership with the city of West Lafayette, state of Indiana and Purdue Research Foundation, this rebuilt corridor will benefit the community at large.”
“The improved thoroughfare provides a safer path of travel for residents and visitors of West Lafayette and Purdue University,” said West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis. “The newly constructed road will allow for further development in the aerospace district.”
Newman Road is a main entry point to the Discovery Park District Aerospace, which is being developed by the Purdue Research Foundation.