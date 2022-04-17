LAFAYETTE — With the opening of their new offices at 2323 Ferry Street, Valley Oaks Health will continue serving the Greater Lafayette community with five comprehensive mental health programs and a fully-equipped conference center designed for training employees and collaborating with other mental health service providers.
The new offices will host Valley Oaks Health’s Compass program, Assertive Community Treatment (ACT) program, Projects for Assistance in Transition from Homelessness (PATH) program, Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCHBC), and outpatient addictions recovery programs.
These five initiatives were chosen specifically for their track record of effective, long-lasting results in the community.
Compass helps individuals who previously experienced homelessness connect to social services and maintain housing. PATH provides outreach to people currently experiencing homelessness that struggle with mental illness and substance abuse issues in an effort to encourage treatment and secure and maintain housing. ACT teaches people with mental health disorders strategies to minimize their risk of future psychiatric crisis, hospitalization, and incarceration.
For more generalized assistance, the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic provides clients with both mental health and physical health care services. The outpatient addiction recovery programs offer individual and group therapy as well as case management for people experiencing substance use disorder.
These programs are nothing new for Valley Oaks Health, which provides the same services along with many others at their current locations. However, Brent Clemenz, senior director of clinical services for Valley Oaks Health, says he looks forward to the improvements made possible by the new space.
“Space for each program is going to increase,” he said. “Plus, there are a lot of undeveloped areas in the new building we’ll be able to use in the future. Overall, it’s a prime piece of real estate with tons of potential.”
One area of great potential is the new location’s conference center. Valley Oaks Health’s Chief Operating Officer, Morgan Gilbert, hopes it will bring more collaboration between local organizations.
"With multiple rooms equipped with communication amenities, this center will be a great asset for training Valley Oaks Health staff," Gilbert said. "We also hope it will provide space for other health and human service agencies to meet, collaborate and help our community.”
Valley Oaks Health administrators are optimistic the new office will open this May.