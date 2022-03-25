LAFAYETTE – Dr. Christopher Mansfield has been appointed vice president and chief medical officer for the West Central Region of Indiana University Health.
The west central region includes IU Health Arnett, Frankfort and White Memorial hospitals.
Mansfield started his career at IU Health Arnett in 2009 as a hospitalist. He has been a clinician and leader within the region’s three hospitals.
Over the past year, he played an integral role in developing the region’s physician leadership structure and the regional response to the latest COVID-19 surge as interim co-chief medical officer.
In his new role, Mansfield will lead the inpatient medical staff at IU Health Arnett, Frankfort and White Memorial hospitals. Mansfield said he is committed to a collaborative relationship with patients and their families, including a strong emphasis on medical excellence and active communication.
Mansfield, a Lafayette native and Lafayette Jefferson High School graduate, returned to the community from Denver, Colo., in 2009 to practice hospitalist medicine. He is married to his wife, Nicole, and they have seven children.
While maintaining his interest in fitness and athletics, Mansfield said he highly values time spent with extended family and friends.
An Indiana University alumnus, Mansfield is a Purdue Boilermakers fan.
Mansfield is a graduate of Saba University, Netherlands Antilles. He completed his residency in internal medicine at Exempla Saint Joseph Hospital.