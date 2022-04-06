LAFAYETTE – Loeb Stadium will host its first-ever rock concert later this summer.
America, the Grammy Award-winning classic rock band that formed in London in 1970 and churned out hits such as "Horse With No Name," "Sister Golden Hair," "Sandman" and "Don't Cross the River."
The concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. June 30. The Grammy Award-winning band will be the first national touring act to perform at Loeb Stadium.
"America" has influenced generations of musicians with their distinctive brand of acoustic-driven, harmony-rich rock, mixed with pop smarts, in soul-searching classic songs that reflected the times they were living in.
The band’s huge radio success throughout the 1970s and early 1980s at times overshadowed the lyrical depth of their songs.
Tickets are available for $29, $49 and $69 (plus applicable fees). Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. April 8 at www.longpac.org or Loeb Stadium box office at 765-742-5664.
Group sales also are available by calling the box office at 765-742-5664. The Long Center for the Performing Arts box office is handling tickets sales for the Loeb Stadium concert featuring America.
The concert is sponsored by the City of Lafayette, Lafayette Parks & Recreation, Old National Bank, Indiana University Health, Visit Lafayette-West Lafayette. The concert promoters are Long Center for the Performing Arts and Honeywell Arts & Entertainment.