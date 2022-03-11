INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Reps. Don Lehe (R-Brookston) and Sharon Negele (R-Attica) recently voted in support of passing the largest tax cut in the state's history, sending the $1 billion tax-relief package to the governor where it could soon become law.
According to Lehe, House Enrolled Act 1002 will drop the state's individual income tax from 3.23% to 2.9% over seven years. He said once fully phased in, Indiana would have one of the lowest income tax rates in the nation.
"Our state has made it a priority to stay fiscally responsible while also paying down our debt along the way," Lehe said. "These smart decisions have now put us in a unique position to do what's right and give back to Hoosiers."
The bill will also help lower utility bills for Hoosiers and businesses by eliminating the 1.46% Utility Receipts Tax currently paid on electricity, natural gas, water, steam, sewage and telephone bills.
Negele said once both tax cuts are fully implemented, Hoosiers would save over $1 billion a year.
"These tax cuts come at a critical time when inflation is continuing to rise, which is negatively affecting Hoosier families," Negele said. "Instead of using the extra money and spending it on more government, we are giving it back to the hardworking Hoosiers who keep our economy going in the right direction."
She said the legislation includes using reserves to make a one-time, $2.5 billion payment toward pre-'96 teacher pension obligations. This comes after Indiana has paid down well over $1 billion in debt over the last year alone.
House Enrolled Act 1002, a priority for Republican lawmakers, comes as the state's budget reserves are expected to hit a record $5 billion at the end of fiscal year 2022. As revenues continue to outpace expectations, Hoosier taxpayers can expect a $125 refund this spring as part of a combined refund of over $545 million. A new law supported by Lehe and Negele will ensure the maximum number of Hoosiers qualify for the refund.