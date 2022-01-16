THORNTOWN – A Lafayette woman was arrested Jan. 15 after a several miles-long high-speed pursuit along a stretch of US 52 in southern Tippecanoe County and into Boone County.
Monetta Sanders, 40, Lafayette, faces preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, a Level 6 felony; and aggressive and reckless driving, both Class A misdemeanors.
At about 5:20 p.m. Jan. 15, an Indiana State Police trooper patrolling northbound US 52 near County Road 700 South was pursuing a 2018 Dodge Durango, allegedly driven by Sanders, for driving 102 mph in a 60 mph zone. State police said other troopers in the general area were alerted to the chase.
According to ISP, two more troopers joined the pursuit as Sanders continued southbound on US 52 at a high rate of speed. Sanders then turned westbound on Indiana 47 in Boone County, where a Thorntown Police Department officer prepared to deploy a tire deflation device across the highway. Police said Sanders stopped before hitting the tire deflation device and was taken into custody.
A passenger in the vehicle was taken from the scene and released, while Sanders was lodged in the Tippecanoe County Jail.
No one was reported injured during the pursuit.