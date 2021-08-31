LAFAYETTE — Firefighters are still investigating an early morning vehicle fire that also damaged another nearby parked car.
It happened around 4 a.m. Aug. 31 in the 1500 block of Hurley Street, within the Overlook Point Apartment Complex off Elston Road on the city's southwest side.
Firefighters from Lafayette Fire Department's Station 7 responded to the scene and found a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox fully engulfed. A Pontiac Vibe parked next to the Equinox was also damaged by the fire.
Authorities say a witness saw someone throw a liquid material on the Equinox and ignite the liquid before fleeing the area.
Fire officials say the cause has been determined to be incendiary and has been referred to the Lafayette Police Department for further investigation.
People who have information or video footage pertaining to the incident are asked to contact the Lafayette Fire Department or Lafayette Police Department.