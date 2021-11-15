LAFAYETTE — Two Indiana State Police troopers from the Lafayette post were honored Nov. 12 during ISP's annual awards and recognition ceremony in Indianapolis.
The ceremony publicly recognizes the achievements, self-sacrifice and accomplishments of ISP employees from around the state.
Trooper Tyler Turchi was recognized as the 2020 Indiana State Police Lafayette Post Trooper of the District. The award is given annually to the trooper that personifies integrity, professionalism and a well-rounded work ethic.
Turchi was selected by the command staff at the Lafayette Post for dedication to his job, traffic and criminal enforcement, community involvement, instructor ratings, specialty assignments, and other services provided that exceed department expectations.
In 2020, Turchi had 229 criminal arrests, 35 DUI arrests, investigated 34 crashes, answered more than 200 calls for service, and initiated 1,512 traffic stops.
Turchi has worked for the Indiana State Police for three years and is assigned to patrol primarily in Fountain County.
Trooper Daniel Connolly received the Lafayette District DUI Award for his commitment to removing impaired drivers from the Indiana roadways.
In 2020, Connolly led the Lafayette Post with 82 impaired driving arrests. He has worked for the Indiana State Police for four years and is assigned to patrol primarily in Clinton County.
“I am very proud of the work of these troopers and all the troopers from the Lafayette Post,” Lt. Tom McKee, commander of the Lafayette Post, said. “These troopers have earned the awards they are receiving for their dedication to protecting the communities they serve.”