LAFAYETTE — North Newton graduate Matthew Clemans has received a promotion as a member of the Indiana State Police.
Clemans was notified recently that he has attained the rank of sergeant. In his new assignment, Clemans will serve in the Indiana State Police Laboratory Division.
Upon graduating from North Newton High School in 2012, Clemans joined the Army National Guard. He is currently serving in the Army Nation Guard and has completed one deployment.
On Oct. 20, 2016, Clemans graduated from the 76th Indiana State Police Recruit Academy. After graduation, Clemans was assigned to the Lafayette Post, where he primarily patrolled Tippecanoe County.
During his career, Clemans has served the state police as a field training officer and is a member of the Tactical Intervention Platoon.
With his recent promotion, Clemans will serve as a crime scene investigator for the Lafayette Post.
Clemans currently resides in Carroll County.