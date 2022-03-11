LAFAYETTE — A ceremony to officially install Lafayette’s new Police Chief Scott Galloway into office will take place next week.
It'll happen at 11:30 a.m. March 21 at the Holiday Inn Select City Centre in the Grand Ballroom. Galloway was appointed by Mayor Tony Roswarski at the retirement of current Chief Patrick Flannelly.
“The appointment of Captain Galloway as our next chief of police is an exciting chapter in the Lafayette Police Department’s future,” Roswarski said. “Captain Galloway has outstanding leadership and team-leading abilities, along with his years of experience, training and education that will position him well to lead our men and women of LPD.”
Galloway has been with LPD since 1998. He currently serves as captain of the Uniform Patrol Division and Specialty Units and has worked in the Detective Division, is a polygraph examiner, was a member of the Field Training Officer Program and the Civil Disturbance Unit.
Galloway is a graduate of Purdue University with a Bachelor of Arts in Law and Society; Master of Science from Purdue in Organizational Leadership and Supervision; and is a 2019 graduate of the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command.
He has specialized training from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy, Mental Health Crisis Intervention, American International Institute of Polygraph, and Northwestern University Supervising Police Personnel. Galloway also has certifications as an instructor from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy and as an examiner with the American Polygraph Association.
“The Greater Lafayette community deserves the best efforts by public safety leadership to create a thriving and welcoming community,” Galloway said. “The quality of life in the Greater Lafayette community benefits and is enhanced by the cooperation of the area leaders in all aspects of government, industry, private business and citizenry. As chief of police, my vision is to utilize my 23 years of law enforcement experience, along with my passion for positive leadership, integrity and compassion to meet and exceed the goals shared by the Greater Lafayette community.”
Galloway is an adjunct professor in criminal justice at Purdue University and serves on the board of directors for the American Red Cross, Hanna Community Center, and the Lafayette Breakfast Optimist Club. He is also a graduate of Leadership Lafayette Class of 47.
Refreshments will be served following the March 21 ceremony.