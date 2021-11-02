LAFAYETTE – A new, all-inclusive park is coming to the Star City.
Lafayette city officials and the Lafayette Board of Parks & Recreation announced their intent Nov. 2 to construct an all-inclusive sports field at CAT Park at 3630 McCarty Lane.
The new field will be located in the undeveloped area adjacent to the parking lot and will support the eight existing soccer fields at that location.
Public bids will be opened during the Board of Public Works and Safety meeting on Nov. 23.
This new addition will feature an all-abilities sports field with pour-in place rubber surfacing, two dugouts, a covered announcer’s booth, scoreboard and spectator seating.
The special field surface material is ADA-compliant and will allow participation from individuals with all levels of physical abilities.
The field space will be able to host a variety of sporting events and activities including, baseball, softball and soccer, among others. Future amenities may include concession space, restrooms, batting cage, hardscaping, landscaping and shade sails.
This project is funded in part by a Community Development Block Group allocation to the City of Lafayette from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
“The City of Lafayette is so pleased to provide an all-abilities sports field to our parks department footprint located at CAT Park,” said Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski. “With support from local businesses and CDBG funds, this play field will provide access to those individuals wanting to experience the joy of playing a sport on a custom field to meet their abilities. We look forward to family and friends sharing wonderful moments with children of all ages on this new field.”
The design of this project was made possible through a collaboration between the city's Parks Department, Wessler Engineering Inc., Keystone Architecture Inc., and Kettelhut Construction Inc., who donated staff time and expertise.
This partnership has produced a design for this sports field that will further enhance quality-of-life offerings for the entire community.
Lafayette city officials said the project complements an "overall vision of inclusivity."
Lafayette Parks and Recreation Department operates and maintains 700 acres of land within the city, including the maintenance of more than 27 miles of paved trails. The city’s trails are open to the public and can be used for a variety of activities including walking, running, biking, rollerblading and more.