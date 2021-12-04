CEDARVILLE, Ohio — Students pursuing a degree in allied health can often be found in medical practices, training centers and on the sidelines at football games.
But one Saturday a month, students from Cedarville University's Allied Health Student Organization (AHSO) will be serving their community on the frontlines of the battle against food scarcity.
Starting on Saturday, Nov. 20, students from AHSO will be serving food from 10-11 a.m. at the Cedarville Community Food Pantry. The pantry, hosted by Cedarville United Presbyterian Church, provides food for local residents on the third Saturday of every month.
AHSO first connected with the food pantry last year, thanks to a connection between AHSO's then-treasurer, Emma Mlagan, and representatives from the food pantry. Students were able to serve once at the end of the spring semester, greeting those who arrived and helping with distributing food.
"This is a way for students to see ways to serve in the community in general and serve like Christ does," noted AHSO president Lydia Jefson, a senior allied health major on the pre-physician assistant track from Lafayette. "When you're serving, it's putting the focus off of yourself and onto someone else, and biblically it brings a lot of joy."
AHSO provides opportunities for upperclassmen to help newer students navigate the allied health program and also prepares students academically and spiritually for graduate school. Service opportunities also build a sense of community in the student organization.
