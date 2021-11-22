LAFAYETTE — The City of Lafayette is getting a new police chief, and his name is Capt. Scott Galloway.
Galloway was tapped for the position Nov. 22 by Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski.
“The appointment of Captain Galloway as our next chief of police is an exciting chapter in the Lafayette Police Department future,” Roswarski said. “Captain Galloway has outstanding leadership and team-leading abilities, along with his years of experience, training and education that will position him well to lead our men and women of LPD.”
Galloway will take over for current Chief Patrick Flannelly, who will retire in March 2022. Over the next five months, Flannelly and Roswarski will work together for a smooth transition of duties to Galloway.
Galloway has been with LPD since 1998. He currently serves as captain of the Uniform Patrol Division and Specialty units and has worked in the Detective Division, is a polygraph examiner, was a member of the Field Training Officer Program and the Civil Disturbance Unit.
Galloway is a graduate of Purdue University with a Bachelor of Arts in Law and Society; Master of Science from Purdue in Organizational Leadership and Supervision; and is a 2019 graduate of the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command.
He has specialized training from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy, Mental Health Crisis Intervention, American International Institute of Polygraph, and Northwestern University Supervising Police Personnel. Galloway also has certifications as an instructor from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy and as an examiner with the American Polygraph Association.
“The Greater Lafayette community deserves the best efforts by public safety leadership to create a thriving and welcoming community,” Galloway said. “The quality of life in the Greater Lafayette community benefits and is enhanced by the cooperation of the area leaders in all aspects of government, industry, private business and citizenry. As chief of police, my vision is to utilize my 23 years of law enforcement experience, along with my passion for positive leadership, integrity, and compassion to meet and exceed the goals shared by the Greater Lafayette community.”
Galloway is an adjunct professor in criminal justice at Purdue University and serves on the board of directors for the American Red Cross, Hanna Community Center, and the Lafayette Breakfast Optimist Club. He is also a graduate of Leadership Lafayette Class of 47.
According to Lafayette city officials, in accordance with Indiana State Code, the mayor is entrusted with appointing the chief of police. Roswarski conducted in-depth interviews with five applicants who expressed interest in the position.
Flannelly announced his retirement plans last month. He has been with LPD for more than 26 years and was appointed chief of police in November 2012.
Flannelly is guiding the development of the new Public Safety Center, which will served as the capstone to his career.
During his tenure as chief, Flannelly has overseen the implementation of state-of-the-art technology and equipment, including the introduction of body cameras, continued growth in more than 30 additional employee positions, the implementation of the Police Foundation, and community engagement and awareness by LPD.
Flannelly has also testified in front of Congress and the US Senate for national funding to improve community outcomes for the Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Act (JJDPA). He has served on the National Advisory Board for Fight Crime: Invest in Kids to look at strategies to reduce crime, and has served as chair of the Government Relations Committee that works with legislatures around Indiana for future policing needs.
Flannelly was appointed by Indiana’s governor to the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy’s Training Board, and is a director of the Indiana Association of Chiefs of Police, where he serves as second vice president and chair of the Wellness Committee.
“Chief Flannelly has served the citizens of Lafayette and the police department admirably and all of Lafayette owes him a debt of gratitude for his public service to our community,” Roswarski said. “Chief Flannelly has overseen many changes at LPD that have made a remarkable and lasting impression to the department. As the next chapter of his life realigns to retirement from LPD, I wish him and his family all the happiness for many years to come.”