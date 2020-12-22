LAFAYETTE — The Lafayette Meijer Store has graciously donated $5,000 towards the ‘Shop with the Mayor’ program for 50 underprivileged children selected from local schools and area not-for-profit agencies in Greater Lafayette. Each child will receive a $100 gift card to be used at Meijer to buy toys, clothes or whatever is on their ‘Wish List’ for Christmas.
“Due to COVID restrictions, the in-store event where I personally shop and spend time with the children was cancelled,” states Mayor Tony Roswarski. “With Meijer providing $100 gift cards for 50 children in our community will make this year’s Christmas special. Thank you to Meijer for making a difference in the lives of these young boys and girls.”
If you have the need to donate to children and their families that have been hit hard this year, especially with COVID related issues, please contact your favorite non-profit or local school for a list of those families in need.