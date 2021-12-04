HUNTINGTON — A Tippecanoe County man was arrested Dec. 2 after a vehicle pursuit in rural Wabash County and into Huntington.
Darron Davis, 27, of Lafayette, was jailed in the Wabash County Jail and faces criminal charges for resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle, driving while being deemed a habitual traffic violator, leaving the scene of a property damage crash, reckless driving, possession of stolen property, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He also had two active arrest warrants out of Tippecanoe County for escape/failure to return to lawful detention and failure to appear for being a habitual traffic violator.
According to Indiana State Police, Trooper Dukengston Lavache initiated a traffic stop at about 11 p.m. on a 2014 BMW sport utility vehicle. The BMW was traveling on U.S. 24, near State Road 115, with no license plate. The driver of the BMW, later identified as Davis, initially stopped.
As Lavache was walking up to the BMW to speak with Davis, he allegedly backed into Lavache’ s police car. Davis then drove away, leading the trooper on a vehicle pursuit. The chase ended when the BMW crashed into a wood line on State Road 16 near Huntington County Road 400 West. There was no damage to Lavache’ s police car from the initial crash.
Davis was transported to Parkview Hospital in Huntington for minor cuts and scrapes. He was treated and released and then transported to the Wabash County Jail.
Further investigation revealed that Davis was driving after being deemed a habitual traffic violator. The BMW was reported stolen from an auto dealership in Lafayette.
During a subsequent search of the BMW officers allegedly found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Lavache was assisted with this case by the Wabash Police Department, the Wabash County Sheriff’s Office, and the Huntington County Sheriff’s Office.