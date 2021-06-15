LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Lafayette resident Greg Schultz has been awarded scholarship for a full year’s tuition at Ivy Tech Community College. Schultz was awarded the scholarship for signing up for his Fall 2021 classes before the early registration deadline.
The scholarship was available to Ivy Tech students across the state, and Schultz was randomly chosen to receive the scholarship. Schultz, 50, is studying for his associate of applied science degree in IT Support through online classes and is based on the Ivy Tech Lafayette campus.
“I was really surprised when I found out I had won the scholarship,” Schultz said. “I resigned from work to be able to go to school full time and fast-track my degree, so the scholarship is a great help with my expenses.”
After working at Subaru of Indiana in Lafayette for 25 years, Schultz decided to pursue a second career in IT. He had been interested in the field for a long time and saw a growing demand for IT workers. He is currently traveling between California and Indiana as he and his wife care for elderly parents. Online classes were the perfect solution, allowing him to take classes anywhere.
“If not for online classes, I would not be able to go to school,” Schultz said. “I did a lot of research on online classes to learn how to be successful. Ivy Tech’s required Student Success class was very informative about what to expect from college.”
Schultz says he is grateful for and excited about receiving the scholarship. He expects to graduate in 2022.