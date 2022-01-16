LAFAYETTE — A malfunction of an electrical device has been determined as the cause of a hotel room fire early Jan. 16 in Lafayette.
According to the Lafayette Fire Department, firefighters responded to a call at about 6:30 a.m. Jan. 16 to the Courtyard by Marriott, 150 Fairington Ave., for a reported fire inside a hotel room.
When firefighters arrived, the fire had been extinguished by the hotel's sprinkler system inside the room, which had been occupied. Fire officials said the occupants were able to escape the room. There were no reported injuries to the occupants or other guests in nearby rooms.
Fire officials said heat from the fire activated a single head from the building's sprinkler system and doused the fire, preventing the spread of flames to other areas of the room or hotel.
Officials said firefighters ensured the blaze was extinguished, had not extended to other areas of the building and shut down the activated sprinkler system.
The Lafayette Fire Department credits a self-closing door, and the building fire sprinkler system with containing, extinguishing and limiting the damage and amount of toxic smoke created by this fire.
The suspected electrical device which fire officials said caused the fire was nit specifically identified. The estimated amount of damage to the hotel room has not been determined.