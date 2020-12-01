LAFAYETTE — The Mental Health Care Forum Legislative group is hosting a virtual Legislative Forum on December 7, 2020. The forum will discuss mental health and substance use issues and provide telehealth education and resources to support those struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The virtual forum will host community members as well as local legislators. Participants will have the opportunity to meet recently-elected officials and learn about their priorities concerning mental health. The forum will also have a strong focus on the benefits of telehealth with the aim to empower participants to address mental health problems in the community and advocate for solutions from their representatives, especially during stay-at-home orders and the subsequent increased demand for adequate mental health services.
The virtual legislative forum is open to anyone interested in learning about mental health issues and Substance Use Disorder. To register for the event, and for more information, contact Mental Health America Wabash Valley Region at 765-742-1800 or zfrantz-ne@valleyoaks.org.
About The Mental Health Care Forum Legislative Group
The Mental Health Care Forum Legislative group was a group created to address the acute crisis in which local mental healthcare providers were unable to see new patients for extended periods of time in Tippecanoe County. The Forum started with three agencies and has now expanded to include the Drug-Free Coalition of Tippecanoe County, Mental Health America Wabash Valley Region, Meridian Health Services, NAMI-WCI, Sycamore Springs, United Way of Greater Lafayette, Valley Oaks Health, and Willowstone Family Services. The Forum meets once every quarter to address current mental healthcare challenges and presents solutions for these problems to legislators.