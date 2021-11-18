LAFAYETTE – The City of Lafayette Redevelopment Commission has approved a recommendation to grant Subaru of Indiana (SIA) a 10-year real estate tax abatement in an Economic Revitalization Area.
SIA is committing to a $52.2 million investment for a new 500,000-square-foot warehouse facility for logistics of parts related to Subaru vehicle production for the manufacturing facility of Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. in Lafayette.
The location of the new warehouse will be at the corner of Haggerty Lane (East County Road 200 South) and Manufacturers Drive, Lafayette. The project will create 69 full-time permanent positions, and retain 6,491 existing full-time permanent positions at SIA.
“SIA has continued to be a valuable business partner for Lafayette and our region,” Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski said. “We have truly benefited from SIA’s stable manufacturing workforce which builds a world-class vehicle right here in our community. Their success, along with Greater Lafayette’s other businesses and organizations, help contribute to Greater Lafayette receiving the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s 2021 Community of the Year.
"I want to thank the associates at SIA for investing their time and talents to the many social service agencies throughout Tippecanoe County. Their commitment and the financial support from the SIA Foundation has greatly impacted so many lives.”
The SIA project will break ground in March 2022 with a completion date around Dec. 1, 2022.
SIA agrees to make a good-faith effort in using local suppliers and contractors for the project and hire qualified individuals who are residents of Lafayette for those future positions.