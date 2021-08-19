LAFAYETTE — Since 1922, the NFPA has sponsored the public observance of Fire Prevention Week.
In 1925, President Calvin Coolidge proclaimed Fire Prevention Week a national observance, making it the longest-running public health observance in the country.
During Fire Prevention Week, children, adults and teachers learn how to stay safe in case of a fire. Firefighters provide lifesaving public education in an effort to drastically decrease casualties caused by fires.
Fire Prevention Week is observed each year during the week of Oct. 9 in commemoration of the Great Chicago Fire, which began on Oct. 8, 1871, and caused devastating damage. This horrific conflagration killed more than 250 people, left 100,000 homeless, destroyed more than 17,400 structures, and burned more than 2,000 acres of land.
This year the theme is: Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety; placing a focus on smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, their necessity, and how the sounds they make help save lives.
The Lafayette Fire Department plans to make the following activities available to the community and can be scheduled by following the links below the activities:
- Fire and Life Safety Skills with Sparky and Friends: An 18-minute educational video on common fire and life safety messages featuring firefighters of the Lafayette Fire Department. www.youtube.com/watch?v=efDbHKqA-BE.
- Virtual Truck and Station Tours: Available via FaceTime, Microsoft Teams, Zoom, or GoToMeeting
- Schedule by contacting the Lafayette Fire Department at 765-807-1600 or
- http://www.lafayette.in.gov/forms.aspx?fid=77
- In-Person Station Tours: Schedule by contacting the Lafayette Fire Department at 765-807-1600 or http://www.lafayette.in.gov/forms.aspx?fid=77.
- In-Person Truck and Firefighters at your location: Schedule by contacting the Lafayette Fire Department at 765-807-1600 or http://www.lafayette.in.gov/forms.aspx?fid=77.
Resources available to local educators at no cost
- Plastic fire helmets
- Junior Firefighter Badge Stickers
- Fire Safety Coloring Books
Delivery or Pick-up available by contacting the Lafayette Fire Department at 765-807-1600 or LFD-fireprevention@lafayette.in.gov.
When scheduling any-in-person requests, indicate any COVID safety protocols expected of the Lafayette Fire Department.
Smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are provided and installed to residents of Tippecanoe and Carroll County at no cost by submitting a request at: https://in-lafayette.civicplus.com/forms.aspx?fid=112&anon=1.
For more information, contact Assistant Chief of Fire Prevention Brian Alkire at blalkire@lafayette.in.gov or 765-807-1613.