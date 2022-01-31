LAFAYETTE — The Lafayette Fire Department was called to respond to the 1900 block of Greenbush Street for a reported garage on fire at 6:05 a.m. Jan. 31.
On arrival, firefighters found a vacant detached garage fully involved by fire.
No injuries or damage was reported to neighboring properties.
The property owner and neighbors reported that the garage was frequently entered by unauthorized persons and vandalized. The garage is slated to be demolished.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Lafayette Fire Department.