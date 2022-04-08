LAFAYETTE — The Lafayette Fire Department has received grant funding through State Farm Insurance to be used for its community fire prevention education efforts.
The Lafayette Fire Department provides fire and life safety education programs to schools and community members periodically throughout the year with the use of these grant funding.
Educational materials funded by this grant are provided and no cost to the community during fire prevention programming by the Lafayette Fire Department.
The capstone fire prevention program that is provided by the Lafayette Fire Department is its annual Fire Prevention Show presented during National Fire Prevention Week in October.
While this event has not taken place during the pandemic, plans are in place for its return in October 2022.
State Farm provides this partnership to allow the annual fire prevention show and other fire programs to be provided to the community at no cost.
For more information, contact Brian Alkire, assistant chief of fire prevention, at 765-807-1613 or blalkire@lafayette.in.gov.