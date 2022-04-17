LAFAYETTE — Lafayette Parks & Recreation hosted a groundbreaking ceremony April 13 for the CAT Park All-Inclusive Sports Field.
The project was originally announced in November 2021.
The event featured a turning of dirt ceremony as well as remarks from Mayor Tony Roswarski, Parks Superintendent Claudine Laufman, Joe Markun of Caterpillar, Justin Sorber of Keystone Architecture Inc., Logan Brown of Kettelhut Construction, Inc., Bill Leber of Wessler Engineering, Inc., and Jason McManus of Wabash Center.
The new field will be located in the undeveloped area adjacent to the parking lot and will support the eight existing soccer fields at that location. This new addition will feature an all-abilities sports field with poured-in place rubber surfacing, two dugouts, a covered announcer’s booth, scoreboard, and spectator seating.
The special field surface material is ADA compliant and will allow participation from individuals with all levels of physical abilities. The field space will be able to host a variety of sporting events and activities including, baseball, softball and soccer, among others.
“The CAT Park all-inclusive field has been a dream of mine for many years and is truly a labor of love,” Roswarski said. “With support from local businesses and CDBG funds, this facility will provide access to those individuals wanting to experience the joy of playing a sport on a custom field to meet their abilities. I believe this all-inclusive field will allow everyone the opportunity to create memories and have wonderful recreational opportunities.”
Roswarski said an additional $25,000 gift from Wabash Center will allow Lafayette Parks & Recreation to purchase a state-of-the-art scoreboard for the new facility.
“Wabash Center is very proud to be an advisory partner on this important project,” McManus said. “Mayor Roswarski’s commitment to ensuring that people of all abilities have a place to play is a testament to the City of Lafayette’s spirit of inclusion. Throughout the planning process I learned of the many great people and local companies whose generosity made this project possible and saw an opportunity for Wabash Center to contribute in a meaningful way.”
Future amenities for the facility may include concession space, restrooms, batting cage, hardscaping, landscaping, and shade structures.
The project is funded in part by a CDBG (Community Development Block Group) allocation to the City of Lafayette from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The design of the project was made possible through a collaboration between the Parks Department, Wessler Engineering Inc., Keystone Architecture Inc., and Kettelhut Construction Inc., who donated their staff time and expertise. This partnership has produced a design for this sports field that will further enhance quality-of-life offerings for the entire community.
City officials said they are excited to move forward with the project which complements an overall vision of inclusivity.