LAFAYETTE — During 2021, the Lafayette Aviators partnered with several Greater Lafayette non-profit organizations in a variety of different ways, and assisted in raising a collective $25,601.
The non-profit organizations were able to utilize resources provided by the Aviators, such as ticket fundraisers, in-game 50/50 raffles, specialty jersey auctions, along with the ability to have volunteers work in the Loeb Stadium concession stands to help raise money for their organization.
“One of the great things about working in sports is the sense of community that we all share. The Greater Lafayette community has embraced the Aviators beyond our wildest dreams, so to be able to give even a little bit back is such a wonderful experience for us,” said Aviators General Manager David Krakower. “We are truly honored to be able to partner with such amazing non-profit organizations and assist them in any way that we can. As an organization, we feel that it is incumbent upon us to give back to the community that allows us to call Lafayette 'home.'"
Since their inception in 2016, the Aviators have partnered with more than 90 local non-profit organizations, and that number continues to grow every year.
Beginning Dec. 6, the Aviators will be hosting their first annual "Home Run for Housing Adult Winter Apparel Drive" for the Lafayette Transitional Housing Center. Anyone who donates a gently used or new coat, boots, hats or gloves, will receive 10% off merchandise and apparel in the team store through Dec. 21.