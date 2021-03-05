LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Excel Center®, Goodwill’s network of 15 adult high schools, has helped over 300 adults graduate with Indiana Core 40 high school diplomas since the beginning of the 2020 - 21 school year. The Excel Center in Lafayette recently celebrated their new graduates in a virtual commencement on February 20.
To view the Lafayette graduation ceremony, visit The Excel Center YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wHnt3vl847o
With 15 locations across central and southern Indiana, The Excel Center meets adult students where they are, providing support and resources to meet their educational and personal goals including free onsite child care, transportation assistance, life coaching and in-person or virtual learning options. In addition to a high school diploma, The Excel Center offers dual-credit courses and industry-recognized certifications — all at no cost.
The Excel Center model has proven to be effective at helping individuals improve their lives and find gainful employment through access to education.
Highlights
Since 2010, 5,831 adults have graduated from The Excel Center network.
6,696 industry-recognized certifications have been earned by graduates.
Over 12,000 dual credits have been achieved by graduates.
15 locations are currently across central and southern Indiana.
“We know that education and economic success have a multigenerational impact,” said Betsy Delgado, vice president of mission and education at Goodwill. “The Excel Center model helps to remove the educational barriers that our students previously faced and empowers them to reach their full potential, no matter the circumstance.”
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, over 12% of Hoosier adults lack a high school diploma. Through the integration of free industry-recognized certifications and dual-credit courses, The Excel Center positions graduates for careers that offer better-than-average wages.