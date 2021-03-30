Lafayette, Ind. — Junior Achievement serving Greater Lafayette is a recent recipient of a $12,000 grant from State Farm Insurance to provide funding for high school JA Career Success programming.
A long time supporter of Junior Achievement, State Farm Insurance has been actively involved at the local level through board service, event sponsorships, funding for programs, providing classroom volunteers and a sponsor of its JA BizTown.
This grant is specific to a high school program called JA Career Success. JA Career Success equips students with the tools and skills required to earn and keep a job in high-growth career industries. key topics discussed are critical thinking, communication, collaboration, and creativity; strong soft skills; work priorities; STEM and other high-growth industries; Personal-brand and job hunting tools — resumes, cover letters, interviews, and digital profiles.
The purpose and objectives of the JA Career Success program are to allow students to use a problem-solving techniques to solve personal and professional problems. They will be able to apply critical thinking skills to work-based problems, recognize that decisions made in the workplace have consequences, and identify soft skills that are in demand by employers. The student will participate in mock interviews which will allow them to recognize the importance of being focused, proactive and adaptable when exploring different career opportunities. Last but not least, students will be able to determine choices they can make to create a positive personal brand as they build their careers.
Many State Farm employees volunteer their time in the JA BizTown space throughout the school year. This simulation for 5th and 6th graders combines in-class learning with a daylong visit to a fully interactive, simulated town. The program helps students connect the dots between what they learn in school and the real world. Citizens of JA BizTown play roles as workers and consumers in their community and relate those roles to the free enterprise system. They also learn the importance of citizen rights and responsibilities in a community, build money management skills, develop an understanding of basic business practices and responsibilities, and soft skills necessary for successful participation in the world of work.
In addition to State Farms continued support of the organization’s programs, a State Farm representative has held a seat at the local board level for many years. Playing an active role in vision casting for the organization and fundraising. Additionally, local representative, Jim Slaven, sits on the local senior council committee.
Local Independent State Farm agents also actively participate in local fundraising events and support the event through sponsorships. Most recently, agents were sponsors of the Play4JA online trivia and Annual Golf Outing.
The funding received will JA continue the programs that they currently run and also allowed them to offer more programs to the schools at no charge. “We are grateful for their continued investment into our organization and inspiring students to become leaders in the classroom and in our community,” said Jen Edwards, Junior Achievement of Greater Lafayette Director.