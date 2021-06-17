LAFAYETTE — Mayor Tony Roswarski has appointed Jeremy Diehl as the new city controller.
Diehl was sworn in June 10 in front of family, friends and city employees. He has been with the city of Lafayette since March 2019, where he has served as deputy city controller until his appointment last week.
“Jeremy brings a wealth of knowledge and experience as deputy controller and an excellent work ethic to this position," Roswarski said. "I look forward to his service as the financial advisor to me, the City Council, and to the various department directors. We know he will continue to work on behalf of our citizens to provide accurate and transparent financial reporting for the city of Lafayette.”
Prior to joining the city in 2019, Diehl was chief deputy auditor in the Tippecanoe County Auditor’s Office since 2015.
Diehl is a member of the Lafayette Harrison Kiwanis Club and is a supporter of Big Brothers/Big Sisters and the Boys & Girls Club.
Jeremy and his wife, Vicki, have two sons and reside in Lafayette.