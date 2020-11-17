LAFAYETTE — Due to increased numbers of both students and staff being quarantined due to close contact tracing or through positive testing for COVID-19, Jefferson High School will move to all eLearning instruction beginning Monday, November 16 and continuing through the Thanksgiving break. Current eLearning students utilizing Edmentum will continue as planned. Announcements about a return to in-person learning or continued eLearning after Thanksgiving Break will be made on Friday, November 27, 2020. All Jefferson extracurricular activities will be suspended from Monday, November 16 through Tuesday, November 24, 2020.
All other LSC schools which include Linnwood Pre-School/Little Bronchos, all K-4 elementary schools, Sunnyside Intermediate, Tecumseh Jr. High, and Oakland High School will continue to operate as they are currently with those students who are in-person reporting to school and those students eLearning remaining engaged in eLearning.