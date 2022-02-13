LAFAYETTE — Local residents can take advantage of free dental services and free massage sessions on the Ivy Tech Community College Lafayette campus during the spring semester.
The services help students in the Dental Assisting and Therapeutic Massage programs learn real-world skills they can use in their careers following graduation.
The Ivy Tech Dental Assisting Clinic is designed to look like a dentist’s office. Clients enter a lobby and are checked in at the front desk. Private exam rooms contain the same equipment used by dentists. The clinic is supervised by a local dentist.
Appointments for coronal polishing and x-rays can be made now by calling 765-269-5167. Polishing appointments are available from 10-11:50 a.m. and 12:30-2:30 p.m. Fridays beginning Feb. 18.
X-ray appointments are available from 12:30-4:20 p.m. Mondays and 8-11:50 a.m. Tuesdays beginning Feb. 28.
Following an X-ray appointment, clients may schedule a visual exam with a dentist beginning in March. An X-ray appointment is required before a visual exam can be scheduled. After the visual exam, simple fillings can be scheduled with the dentist, if needed.
There is no cost for the services. Clients can sign up for an appointment on campus or by calling 765-269-5167 and leave a message.
The Ivy Tech Therapeutic Massage Spring Clinic helps students practice a variety of massage techniques. Sessions available include a 50-minute full-body Swedish massage, 40-minute chair massage, and 45-minute hand and foot session with reflexology.
The clinic is accepting appointments now prior to the opening Feb. 16. Appointments are available from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays when school is in session. Appointments can be made online at Lafayette.clinicsense.com.
Cancellations are frequent; clients should check the website often.
The clinic is open to the public and the sessions are offered at no cost. Clients must be older than 18 and are limited to one session per week. Clients and therapists are required to wear a mask at all times while in the clinic.