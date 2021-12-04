LAFAYETTE — Ivy Tech Community College has honored Kristina Chapman, of Frankfort, as one of 19 individuals across the state selected to receive the 2021 Distinguished Alumni Award, the highest honor given to recognize Ivy Tech Alumni.
Selected through a highly competitive process, each recipient has made a lasting impact on their community and on Ivy Tech through outstanding professional, philanthropic, or volunteer accomplishments.
“These individuals are examples of how Ivy Tech can change lives,” said Ivy Tech President Sue Ellspermann. “Whether they went on to pursue additional education or went straight to the workforce, our distinguished alumni make a difference in our communities every day. We are proud and honored to be part of their stories.”
Chapman earned an associate degree in business management from Ivy Tech Community College in May 2004, and a bachelor’s degree in business management from Western Governors University in January 2019. She has over 23 years of experience at American Red Cross and is currently Disaster Workforce Engagement manager.
Her community service duties include serving on the Ivy Tech Alumni Board and Clinton Prairie Elementary PTO as vice chair, Staff Appreciation Committee chair, and Enrichment Program lead.
She has served as a volunteer EMT with Clinton County EMS since 2007. She is former chair of the local Emergency Planning Committee. As the regional subject matter expert in the Home Fire Campaign, she led an initiative to install over 15,000 smoke alarms in West Central Indiana.
In her home community of Frankfort, over 6,000 alarms were installed ensuring that every resident in the community received an opportunity to make their homes safer.
Alumni, faculty, staff, and friends are all encouraged to make nominations for future awards. Awardees must be graduates of Ivy Tech, having received an associate degree, technical certificate, or certificate.
The college has been honoring distinguished alumni since 1998.