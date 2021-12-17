LAFAYETTE — Bohuie Lee, a Computer Graphics student in the Design Technology program on the Ivy Tech Community College Lafayette campus, is the winner of a statewide contest among 29 other student submissions to choose a logo for the Ivy Tech Library system.
Ivy Tech students from across the state cast 4,000 votes for their favorite logo. Lee’s design, titled "Fan Into Flames," won the most votes.
The Ivy Tech Library announced in September the competition to design their new logo, Ember the Phoenix. The phoenix was chosen to signify the journey through adversity toward hope and as a symbol of renewal and strength – qualities that are shared by all Ivy Tech students.
Lee said about her design, “The outline was drawn on the inspiration of how the flames glow for a short time even after being separated from the main body. The black body symbolizes the vastness of the opportunities that are in store. The red and yellow lines that flame up from the body signifies how hope and dreams are realized.”
The Ivy Tech Lafayette library will create a display that will feature the winning design. The library is located on the first floor of Gipe Hall on the Lafayette campus.
Lee’s design will be used in library materials statewide beginning in the 2022-23 academic year.