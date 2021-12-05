LAFAYETTE — Ivy Tech Community College Lafayette has honored Elizabeth Hayden and Brooke Criswell with the McAllister Excellence in Teaching Award.
They are two of 35 Ivy Tech faculty across the state who were selected by their campuses for their exemplary work with students and the college community during the past year.
They were recognized at a special ceremony held in Indianapolis on Nov. 10.
Full-time and adjunct faculty are nominated for the McAllister Excellence in Teaching Award by students, fellow faculty members and Ivy Tech staff. A group of their peers chose Hayden and Criswell as award winners.
Hayden, who received the award for full-time faculty, is program chair for the Respiratory Therapy program. Criswell is an adjunct faculty member teaching communication in the School of Arts, Sciences and Education.
“We are proud of all of our faculty and the impact that they make in the lives of our students,” said Dr. Todd Roswarski, vice chancellor for academic affairs for Ivy Tech Lafayette. “Because our class sizes are smaller, our faculty are more accessible to our students. That helps foster a learning relationship that prepares students for successful careers in the community.
"I congratulate Liza and Brooke for their exemplary work and honor them for being an inspiration in the lives of their students.”
Now in its 41st year, the President’s Awards Program recognizes faculty and adjunct faculty members from Ivy Tech locations throughout the state. Campuses each choose two faculty members who are considered for statewide recognition.
The Glenn W. Sample Award is presented to one full-time faculty member. Sample was a founder of Ivy Tech when it was known as Indiana Vocational Technical College.
The Gerald I. Lamkin Award is presented to one adjunct faculty member. Lamkin was president of the college as it transitioned from a vocational college to a community college.
The winner of the this year’s awards were as follows:
Glenn W. Sample Award
James Hamilton - Associate Professor, Mechanical Engineering Technology (Indianapolis).
Gerald I. Lamkin Award
Catherine Swinney - Adjunct Faculty/Clinical Instructor PN and ASN Nursing Program (Columbus).
Faculty Honorees (by Ivy Tech location):
- Anderson: Duane Wolfe - Assistant Professor of Mathematics & Assistant Department Chair for the School of Arts, Sciences and Education
- Bloomington: Kyle M. Hetrick, Ph.D. - Associate Professor and Assistant Chair, Biology and Anatomy & Physiology
- Columbus: Michael S.C. Kelley - Assistant Program Chair/Assistant Professor Welding
- Fort Wayne: Matthew (Matt) Fisher - Associate Professor, Economics
- Indianapolis: James Hamilton - Associate Professor, Mechanical Engineering Technology
- Kokomo: Jia Hardimon-Eddington - Surgical Technology Instructor
- Lafayette: Elizabeth Hayden - Program Chair/Faculty Respiratory Therapy
- Lake County: Teresa Hallmen - Program Chair Medical Assisting
- Lawrenceburg: Amanda Purcell - Associate Professor of Education/Program Chair Early Childhood Education Elementary Education & Secondary Education
- Madison: Ronald Novak - F4 Industrial Technology
- Marion: Ceola Friday - Program Chair Early Childhood Education
- Muncie: Octavia Thorns-Jackson - Department Chair, English, Communications, and World Languages
- Richmond: Kristen Soots - Program Chair General Studies/Assistant Professor of Mathematics
- Sellersburg: Kimberly Reynolds - Associate Professor of English/Ivy Achieves Champion
- South Bend – Elkhart: Rosario Hiestand - Full-Time Professor Early Childhood Education
- Terre Haute: Angela Hayes - Assistant Professor Human Services
- Valparaiso: Mitzi Mary Simerlein, D.C. - Assistant Professor Liberal and Physical Sciences
Adjunct Faculty Honorees (by Ivy Tech location):
- Anderson: Christine Quinn - Adjunct Faculty, Healthcare Specialist and CNA Director
- Bloomington: Mary Jane Fleener, MSN,RN - Adjunct Faculty, Nursing
- Columbus: Catherine Swinney - Adjunct Faculty/Clinical Instructor PN and ASN Nursing Program
- Evansville: August "John" Paulson - Adjunct Faculty, Human Services
- Fort Wayne: James (Jim) Graham - Adjunct Faculty, Automotive Technology
- Indianapolis: Dianna Davis - Faculty/Mentor and Course Developer, IvyOnline
- Kokomo: David Lingle - Automotive Instructor
- Lafayette: Brooke Criswell - Adjunct Lecturer, Communications
- Lake County: Lee Richard Purcell - Adjunct Faculty, Communication/PT Academic Advisor
- Lawrenceburg: C. Martin Justice - Adjunct Faculty, Human Services
- Madison: Rae Jean Morris - Adjunct Instructor School of Nursing
- Marion: Vicki Schumacher - Adjunct Faculty, Medical Assisting
- Muncie: Felix Rippy - Adjunct Professor of Business and Technology
- Richmond: Sunshine McCartt - Adjunct Faculty
- Sellersburg: Veronica Munn - Associate Adjunct Instructor, English
- South Bend – Elkhart: Fernando Ramirez III - Adjunct Faculty, Environmental Design
- Terre Haute: Brandon Hall - Adjunct Faculty/Lab Assistant Agriculture
- Valparaiso: Thomas Bancsi- Adjunct Faculty/Lead Occupational Therapist