MONTICELLO — Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval accreditation for continuous compliance with performance standards.
The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.
IU Health White underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite review on July 27-29. During the visit, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with standards spanning several areas, including emergency management, environment of care, infection prevention and control, leadership, medication management and rights and responsibilities of the individual.
The Joint Commission’s standards are developed in consultation with healthcare experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help healthcare organizations measure, assess and improve performance. The surveyors also conducted onsite observations and interviews.
“As a private accreditor, The Joint Commission surveys healthcare organizations to protect the public by identifying deficiencies in care and working with those organizations to correct them as quickly and sustainably as possible,” said Mark Pelletier, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission. “We commend IU Health White Memorial Hospital for its continuous quality improvement efforts in patient safety and quality of care.”
“We are proud to achieve this prestigious accreditation. Our staff has worked tirelessly to achieve the Gold Seal of Approval from The Joint Commission and it reflects our dedication to excellent patient care and services,” said Mary Minier, president of IU Health White. “In awarding us the Gold Seal of Approval, The Joint Commission has provided us with the opportunity to celebrate the exceptional care we provide to our patients and our commitment to the well-being of our community.”
Why accreditation? Quite simply, hospitals pursue accreditation because it is required in order for their organizations to receive payment from federally funded Medicare and Medicaid programs. Once a healthcare organization achieves accreditation through The Joint Commission or another approved agency, it has met the federal requirements.
In addition to hospitals, many other types of healthcare organizations can earn Joint Commission accreditation, including physician offices, nursing homes, office-based surgery centers, behavioral health treatment facilities and providers of home care services.
The Joint Commission accredits more than 4,000 facilities throughout the United States, which accounts for approximately 78 percent of hospitals.