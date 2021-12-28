LAFAYETTE — Indiana University Health Arnett has become Magnet redesignated.
Magnet status is the highest credential for nursing facilities in the United States and around the world. It is the “gold standard” for nursing excellence.
There are currently 461 Magnet hospitals in the United States, which is only 8.28% of all US hospitals.
A Magnet designated organization is one that has been recognized by the American Nurses Credentialing Center as demonstrating excellence in patient care within nursing practice and throughout the entire hospital. The Magnet Recognition Program provides the ultimate benchmark for patients and their families to measure the quality of care they can expect at a hospital.
It is called “Magnet” because nurses across the world choose to work at Magnet-recognized organizations, which exemplify the structures and processes needed to support both the art and science of nursing practice.
“This is a testament to the exemplary nursing care delivered at IU Health Arnett every shift, every day,” said Allison Shuttz, chief nursing officer at IU Health Arnett. “It is evidence of our promise to deliver the highest quality care, resulting in the best outcomes; all while ensuring a collaborative and supportive work environment for our nursing staff.”
IU Health Arnett was first designated as a Magnet hospital in 2016. Reaching this designation is the result of several years of preparation and longstanding commitments to patient care through quality and process improvements, as well as strong inter-professional teamwork and collaboration. This designation, hospital officials said, represents achievements across the entire IU Health Arnett organization — hospital, ambulatory and outpatient clinics.
“It takes an extraordinary amount of effort at all levels of the organization to reach and maintain Magnet designation,” said Art Vasquez, president of IU Health Arnett. “We are extremely proud of our nurses’ extraordinary nursing care.”
The Magnet Recognition Program was developed by the American Nurses Credentialing Center, a subsidiary of the American Nurses Association, to recognize healthcare organizations that provide the best in nursing care. It is the highest level of recognition that an organization can receive for quality nursing care. Magnet status is awarded to hospitals that exhibit exemplary patient outcomes and satisfaction, have the best staff from all disciplines.